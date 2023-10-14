Incredible photo of Victor Wembanyama in preseason game goes viral

Victor Wembanyama’s name is already trending even before the 2023-24 NBA season officially begins. One photo of the San Antonio Spurs rookie is making the rounds on social media.

Wemby and the Spurs took on the Miami Heat Friday for a preseason game at Frost Bank Stadium in San Antonio, Texas.

During the third quarter of the contest, Heat forward Jamal Cain was left wide open for a corner three-pointer. Wembanyama was the closest defender to Cain but was all the way in the shaded lane.

Despite still being several feet away from Cain as the Heat forward attempted his shot, Wemby jumped up and tried to contest the shot. The moment yielded a stunning photo showing off the sheer length of the Spurs’ new franchise player.

Wemby’s closeout photo was incredibly impactful on social media, but the actual shot contest failed to be as effective on the court. Cain still managed to sink the corner triple thanks to a friendly bounce off the rim.

Cain led all scorers with 24 points, including six three-pointers on the night. Wembanyama was just behind him with 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting from the field to go along with 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 blocks.

Wemby also had an unbelievable dunk that made him look as elastic as Mr. Fantastic on his finish.