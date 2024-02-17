Victor Wembanyama shares great Gregg Popovich film session story

Victor Wembanyama is coming toward the end of his first year experiencing Gregg Popovich, and he already has some stories.

Wembanyama appeared on “Inside the NBA” prior to the All-Star Saturday events and was asked about his experience with the San Antonio Spurs head coach so far. The star rookie shared one particularly funny anecdote, dropping an F-bomb on live television in the process.

“Sometimes he tries to send messages,” Wembanyama recalled. I remember two or three months into the season, we were in film in front of everybody, and he goes ‘Yeah, what the f–k is this? This is what you were doing day one. Why did you take a step back? You got to keep getting better.'”

It’s good to know that the reality of a Popovich film session is sometimes exactly what one would imagine it to be.

Popovich is famous for his characteristic bluntness, even in public. There is no reason to believe he would be any different in private. He also has a very young team that is inevitably going to make mistakes that he will want corrected.

It has been a rough season for the Spurs, who sit 11-44 and are last in the Western Conference at the All-Star break. Popovich has probably been left asking that question more than once amid all the losing.