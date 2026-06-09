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Victor Wembanyama had great response to Knicks fans making him their new ‘villain’

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Victor Wembanyama smiling
Jun 24, 2023; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs draft pick Victor Wembanyama walks onto the court at a press conference at AT&T Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Victor Wembanyama believes he has a long way to go before New York Knicks fans label him as the franchise’s arch-nemesis.

Wembanyama spoke to reporters on Monday following his team’s gutsy 115-111 win in Game 3 of the NBA Finals. He was asked about being vilified by the tens of thousands of fans inside Madison Square Garden and whether he sees that as a compliment.

The Frenchman didn’t shy away from the label, but believes one other Knicks villain remains a more hated figure across the entire state of New York.

“I guess,” Wembanyama replied. “I’m nowhere near Trae Young level, though.”

Wembanyama remains a Thanos-level existential threat to New York’s title hopes, which prompted Knicks fans to disparage him throughout Game 3. But he’s not exactly jeering and showboating at Knicks fans like Young does whenever he takes the floor at MSG.

If anything, Wembanyama seems to take a liking to New York City whenever he gets a chance to visit.

Last season, he issued an open challenge for any New Yorker to play him in a game of chess at Washington Square Park. Before Monday’s game tipped off, Wemby was spotted drawing at Gramercy Park with his sister.

Wembanyama won’t give Knicks fans much ammunition to hate him off the court. But he did execute a dirty hit against Jalen Brunson in the first half of Game 3. That alone automatically made him eligible for a Gotham City villain license.

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