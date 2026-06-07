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Victor Wembanyama addresses whether Knicks fans will rattle Spurs

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Victor Wembanyama wearing the Spurs' "Fiesta" jersey
Apr 19, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Victor Wembanyama (1) reacts to a call by an official during the second half of game one of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Portland Trail Blazers at Frost Bank Center. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Madison Square Garden is expected to be a noisy and intimidating environment for Game 3 of the NBA Finals on Monday, and there are fair questions about how the San Antonio Spurs will cope with it.

Spurs center Victor Wembanyama was asked Sunday if he had any concerns about whether the intensity of the crowd could have a detrimental impact on the team. Wembanyama essentially shrugged off those worries and pointed out that he is good at isolating himself.

“Not really. I think it could be, but isolating myself is something I’ve practiced over the years,” Wembanyama said. “I think I’m good at it, so it’s not a problem.”

Wembanyama does not have to explain how good he is at isolating himself. We saw it last offseason.

On the other hand, there are questions about the Spurs’ composure after what transpired at the end of Game 2 in San Antonio. A hostile crowd is unlikely to make things any easier, so Wembanyama and his teammates will have to grow up pretty quickly in order to overcome their 2-0 series deficit on the road.

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