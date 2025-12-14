Larry Brown Sports

Victor Wembanyama took apparent shot at Thunder after NBA Cup win

Victor Wembanyama looks ahead
Jan 17, 2024; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; San Antonio Spurs center Victor Wembanyama (1) dribbles before their game against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Victor Wembanyama seemingly took a shot at the Oklahoma City Thunder after the San Antonio Spurs’ dramatic NBA Cup win on Saturday.

The Spurs pulled out a 111-109 victory at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nev., handing the Thunder just their second defeat of the season. After the game, Wembanyama made a pointed comment about winning ethically, which many interpreted as a shot at his opposition.

“I’m just glad to be part of something that’s growing to be so beautiful — pure and ethical basketball,” Wembanyama said.

Wembanyama has certainly embraced the Spurs’ growing rivalry with the Thunder. Saturday’s game was a physical one, and the Spurs center could be seen taunting Thunder players at times. Oklahoma City star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has also been criticized for his penchant of drawing fouls, which goes to Wembanyama’s comment about ethics.

On the other hand, Wembanyama’s comments have led to him being accused of being too dismissive of the Thunder. That definitely was not the case on Saturday, as he finished the game with 22 points and nine rebounds in 21 minutes of action.

