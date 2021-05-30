Video: Alex Caruso throws alley-oop off the glass to LeBron James

LeBron James was battling an ankle injury entering the playoffs, but you would never have known that if you watched the first half of Sunday’s game between the Los Angeles Lakers and Phoenix Suns.

LeBron looked as explosive as ever early in Game 4. The highlight of the first half came when Alex Caruso threw a monster alley-oop to James off the glass. Check it out:

CARUSO OFF THE BACKBOARD TO BRON pic.twitter.com/PvmHP4aYwZ — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 30, 2021

James also had an awesome drive where he spun around Cameron Johnson and finished with his right hand.

LeBron SPIN AND SLAM pic.twitter.com/ocJXz06rl0 — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 30, 2021

LeBron’s ankle injury caused him to miss more time during the regular season than any other injury in his career. He made it clear recently that he was bitter over the way it happened, but it obviously is not limiting his explosiveness.