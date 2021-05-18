LeBron James still bitter over Solomon Hill injuring him

Solomon Hill faced a lot of backlash two months ago for the role he played in LeBron James suffering an ankle injury. Los Angeles Lakers players made it clear they were unhappy about the play, and LeBron shares that frustration.

LeBron suffered his sprained ankle when Hill collided with him while diving for a loose ball. James spoke about the injury this week and said he was playing some of the best basketball of his career prior to it. The way he described the play made it obvious he is still bitter about it.

LeBron said he was playing some of the best ball of his career before the ankle injury. “I had a grown man diving at my leg for a loose ball.” Said there is frustration about what could have been that he’s tried not to focus upon. But defending title obviously the big goal. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) May 17, 2021

There didn’t appear to be any intent on Hill’s part, but Lakers players were upset. You can see the video of the play here.

You could maybe make the argument that Hill was being reckless, but it seemed like the Atlanta Hawks forward was just scrambling for a loose ball. The injury has been the most significant one of LeBron’s career, though he recently dismissed concerns about.