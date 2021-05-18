 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, May 18, 2021

LeBron James still bitter over Solomon Hill injuring him

May 18, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Solomon Hill LeBron James

Solomon Hill faced a lot of backlash two months ago for the role he played in LeBron James suffering an ankle injury. Los Angeles Lakers players made it clear they were unhappy about the play, and LeBron shares that frustration.

LeBron suffered his sprained ankle when Hill collided with him while diving for a loose ball. James spoke about the injury this week and said he was playing some of the best basketball of his career prior to it. The way he described the play made it obvious he is still bitter about it.

There didn’t appear to be any intent on Hill’s part, but Lakers players were upset. You can see the video of the play here.

You could maybe make the argument that Hill was being reckless, but it seemed like the Atlanta Hawks forward was just scrambling for a loose ball. The injury has been the most significant one of LeBron’s career, though he recently dismissed concerns about.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus