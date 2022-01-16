Video: Cade Cunningham ejected for ridiculous reason

Detroit Pistons point guard Cade Cunningham had a big game on Sunday, but his day ended prematurely for a pretty absurd reason.

Cunningham had 21 points before he was ejected late in the third quarter of his team’s 135-108 loss to the Phoenix Suns. The ejection came after he picked up two technical fouls. The second was assessed after he appeared to point at his own team’s bench area following an impressive play.

Cade Cunningham received his 2nd Technical foul and was ejected for this. 🤨 pic.twitter.com/x8n3JW69ab — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 16, 2022

The officials obviously thought Cunningham was taunting an opponent, but he clearly wasn’t. He looked genuinely puzzled about the call, and you can understand why.

Cunningham has somewhat of a history of taunting opponents, but that whistle seemed unnecessary.