Video: Jalen Green taunts Cade Cunningham after huge dunk

Wednesday night’s game was a meaningful one for Houston Rockets rookie Jalen Green, and it certainly showed on the court.

Green, the second overall pick in June’s NBA Draft, faced off against the Detroit Pistons for the first time. The Pistons were the only team that passed on Green, selecting Cade Cunningham instead. Green made clear that he viewed that as a snub and would come after the Pistons every time they play.

Green got his chance Wednesday, and at least once, he took advantage. Finding Cunningham guarding him, Green drove to the basket and threw down a huge dunk. He turned and yelled something at Cunningham afterward for good measure, which got him a technical foul.

Jalen Green dunks, lets 'em hear it and gets the technical for it 😅 pic.twitter.com/dDGsQ3CBjz — ESPN (@espn) November 11, 2021

This may seem excessive, but Green took it very personally when Detroit passed on him in favor of Cunningham. He definitely had this game circled on his calendar.