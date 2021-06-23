Video: DeMarcus Cousins shoved Devin Booker at end of Game 2

The Phoenix Suns pulled off an incredible win over the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday, and things got chippy between Devin Booker and DeMarcus Cousins at the end.

The Suns were down 103-102 and had the ball under the basket with 0.9 seconds left. They used a perfect inbounds play to throw a pass from Jae Crowder to Deandre Ayton for an alley-oop (video here). As the officials were trying to sort out whether more time should be put back on the clock, Cousins was seen giving Booker a firm shove.

DeMarcus Cousins pushed Booker at the end of the game pic.twitter.com/8e6mhhY78r — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 23, 2021

Booker may have deserved it. One camera angle of Ayton’s game-winning alley-oop showed that Booker immediately ran over to the Clippers’ bench to celebrate. He then enthusiastically joined his teammates and crossed paths with Cousins on the way. You can see all of that in the video below:

Look at the first thing Devin Booker did after the game winner: Hop over to the front of the Clippers bench to gloat. He was asking for trouble lol.pic.twitter.com/WE2ACJUrU7 https://t.co/qqknbGSPiG — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) June 23, 2021

Phoenix now holds a 2-0 series lead, so you can understand why Cousins was frustrated. What has to really sting for the Clippers was Paul George missing two free throws with 8.2 seconds left. If he made either one, the series might be tied heading into Game 3.