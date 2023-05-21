Video: Dennis Schroder got away with hilariously blatant travel in Game 3

Dennis Schroder had to have doubled his frequent flyer miles with how much he traveled on Saturday night.

The Los Angeles Lakers guard Schroder got away with a comical travel in Game 3 against the Denver Nuggets. While bringing the ball up the floor in the second quarter, Schroder took a dribble, said something to referee Scott Foster who was in front of him, and then proceeded to take no fewer than four steps up the floor before dribbling the ball again. By some miracle of Odin, Schroder was not whistled for any sort of violation on the play, and the possession for the Lakers continued.

Here is the hilarious video.

Dennis Schroder traveled right in front of Scott Foster and he didn’t call it 😬 pic.twitter.com/JPVEqCtWZ3 — Guru (@DrGuru_) May 21, 2023

For Schroder, who scored just five points and fouled out of the game (which the Lakers lost 119-108), maybe he should think about becoming a magician after his NBA career is finished. That was some pretty impressive slight of hand from Schroder in diverting Foster’s attention away from what he was really doing there.

In all seriousness though, you just have to chalk that one up as a bad miss by Foster. The veteran ref can’t even use the excuse that he had been bloodied as that actually occurred later on in the second quarter.