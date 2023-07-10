Video of Gregg Popovich meeting famous rapper in Las Vegas goes viral

This week’s Summer League action featured a real meeting of the minds.

San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich had a viral meeting on Sunday with rap icon Fat Joe after the Spurs’ Summer League game. The two men posed for an unlikely photo and had a brief chat afterwards too.

Here is the video, per Tomer Azarly of ClutchPoints.

Gregg Popovich and Fat Joe after the Spurs loss 🤝 (via @TomerAzarly) pic.twitter.com/WmklRJnkNc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 10, 2023

Fat Joe, a known hoops fan, has been in the rap game for three decades now, having released his debut solo album in 1993. That even predates Popovich, the longest-tenured head coach in the NBA, becoming Spurs coach in 1996.

We doubt that Popovich has listened to very much of Fat Joe’s discography. But the two are at least comparable when it comes to their bank accounts, especially with Popovich getting a colossal new extension from the Spurs.