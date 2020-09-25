Video: Jamal Murray recreated the Michael Jordan layup

Jamal Murray continued to show his spectacular skills during a Game 4 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday night.

Late in the second quarter of the Denver Nuggets’ 114-108 loss to the Lakers, Murray drove to the basket to try making a play. He saw LeBron James standing in his path and faked out James by switching from a dunk attempt to the layup. The hangtime he got on the play was incredible:

JAMAL MURRAY WENT MJ ON THIS LAYUP pic.twitter.com/V3pkJv3VOB — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 25, 2020

The layup was unreal and reminded many of Michael Jordan’s famous layup against the New Jersey Nets in 1991.

The Original vs. The Remix pic.twitter.com/O2vA4YQYUc — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) September 25, 2020

Both plays were awesome, and they sure resemble each other.

Murray probably doesn’t care about the plaudits for the layup since his team lost. The Nuggets trail the Lakers 3-1 in the series.

This is the second game in a row that Murray has showcased his talent.