Video: Frustrated James Harden knocks over hand sanitizer machine after loss

James Harden took out some frustration after his Houston Rockets’ loss on Monday on a hand sanitizer dispenser.

The Rockets lost a tight contest against Oklahoma City 117-114 to even the first-round playoff series between the teams at 2-2. Upon exiting the court in Orlando, Fla., Harden pushed over a hand sanitizer dispenser.

Harden was the high scorer in the game with 32 points, eight rebounds and 15 assists, but he was unable to pull his team to victory.

After going up 2-0 in the series, the Rockets have now lost two games in a row to the Thunder. Game 5 between the teams will be on Wednesday. You know Harden has extra motivation to beat Chris Paul’s team, regardless of what he says.