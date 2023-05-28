Video shows what Jaylen Brown said to Kyle Lowry during Game 6

Jaylen Brown and Kyle Lowry exchanged words during Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat on Saturday night, and we now have a better idea of what started the verbal altercation.

Lowry fouled Brown early in the second quarter as the two were fighting for position on a rebound. Brown grabbed the board and went to put a shot up, but Lowry fouled him by grabbing his arm. Brown, who is battling a hand injury, felt the play was dirty.

One video that was shared on social media showed some of what Brown and Lowry said to each other. It appeared the Celtics star accused Lowry of being “dirty” and told him “you do that all the time.” Lowry responded that all he did was foul Brown. Just before he went to the line to shoot his first free throw, Brown appeared to tell Lowry to “watch yourself.”

*FULL AUDIO* Jaylen Brown Gets HEATED At Kyle Lowry For Dirty Foul: “You’re Always Starting Sh*t, Dawg” pic.twitter.com/BvgWWN9QvY — LegendZ (@legendz_nba) May 28, 2023

Brown and Lowry had to be separated, but nothing more came of it.

While there have been some plays where Lowry traded cheap shots with opponents, he does not have a reputation for being a dirty player. Brown may have felt that the Heat guard was trying to target his injured hand, but it looked like Lowry was just making sure Brown did not get the shot off.