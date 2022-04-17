Video: Jimmy Butler, Trae Young get into it

The Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat began their first-round playoff series on Sunday, and it did not take long before things got a bit chippy.

Jimmy Butler and Trae Young had to be separated by teammates and officials midway through the first quarter. Young committed a foul on Butler after Butler stole a pass, and the Heat star did not appreciate it. He got into Young’s face, which sent the fans at FXT Arena into a frenzy.

JIMMY AND TRAE GETTING INTO IT EARLY 🍿 pic.twitter.com/pWxuc0y6RO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) April 17, 2022

The Heat are the top seed in the Eastern Conference and heavily favored against the No. 8-seed Hawks. Young is the one player who can make things interesting, and he looks like he is up to the challenge.