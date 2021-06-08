Video: Kevin Durant thought this postgame interview question was silly

Kevin Durant was not a fan of the question he was asked in his postgame interview on Monday night.

Durant delivered 32 points on 12/18 shooting as his Brooklyn Nets blasted the Milwaukee Bucks 125-86 in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series.

After the game, Durant was interviewed by TNT’s Jared Greenberg. Because Tuesday marked two years since Durant tore his Achilles tendon in the NBA Finals, Greenberg asked a question related to the injury. He asked Durant whether he thought he would be this good again.

Durant was put off by the question.

'Is that a real question?" KD wasn't having it pic.twitter.com/136IYr0JDO — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 8, 2021

Greenberg wanted to ask about the injury recovery but phrased his question terribly. How did he expect Durant to answer? By saying he thought he would stink in the future?

If Greenberg wanted to compliment Durant on his strong play on Monday, he should have done so. If he wanted to ask about the recovery, a better way to phrase it would have been to ask Durant whether he had any moments of doubt during his recovery process whether he would reach his pre-injury form again.

He phrased the question poorly at a time when Durant just had a big game. What kind of response did he expect to receive?