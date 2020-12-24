Video: Kings beat Nuggets on wild final play in overtime

The Sacramento Kings beat the Denver Nuggets 124-122 in overtime on Wednesday night on a wild final play.

The Nuggets had the ball with 6.5 seconds left and inbounded to Nikola Jokic, who had the ball stolen from him. The Kings threw the ball ahead to Harrison Barnes, who went in for the winning dunk. Barnes missed the dunk, but luckily Buddy Hield was there for the tip-in at the buzzer.

BUDDY HIELD WINS IT AT THE BUZZER! #CrunchTime pic.twitter.com/qohTBVS2qM — NBA TV (@NBATV) December 24, 2020

What a play by Hield to bail out Barnes.

Hield went 5/11 on threes for 22 points and helped Sacramento get off to a nice 1-0 start with a road win over a top Western Conference team. And the Kings sure love to run off the floor after Hield wins games for them.