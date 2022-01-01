Video: Kings players had heated moment on bench during loss to Dallas

The Sacramento Kings are looking more and more like a disaster film with each passing day.

The Kings got blown out Friday by the Dallas Mavericks for their eighth loss in their last 12 games. Fan video from the stands late in the fourth quarter showed Kings forward Moe Harkless exchanging words with a teammate before storming off to the locker room while the game was still going on.

Sean Cunningham of ABC10 in Sacramento reported that it was Kings center Chimezie Metu whom Harkless was upset at. Here is the video.

This view from @Kings_Insight shows a bit of the words exchanged before Moe Harkless exits the Kings bench for the locker room late in tonight’s 4th quarter. pic.twitter.com/Hww8cvk3Xi — Sean Cunningham (@SeanCunningham) January 1, 2022

Metu is the player hunched forward on the right side of the bench with a purple towel on his neck.

It has been another frustrating season for the Kings, who fell to 15-22 with the loss. Head coach Luke Walton was fired in November, and Sacramento’s interim coach sounded hilariously defeated after Friday’s game. The team’s players do not appear to be having a much better time either.

Photo: Oct 27, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Sacramento Kings forward Maurice Harkless (8) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports