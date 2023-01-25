Viral video shows LeBron James having to be held back from heckler

LeBron James was not at all pleased with a heckler during a game this week.

Video went viral on Wednesday of the Los Angeles Lakers star James having to be held back from a fan at the previous night’s game against the rival LA Clippers. As James was walking to the locker room, a fan sitting courtside gave him an earful.

“Hey Bron, you better get this s–t together,” the fan shouted. The fan then poked fun at James’ “receding a– hairline.”

You can see the video here. The curse words are censored in the video.

Another angle of the incident can be seen at this link.

As you can see in those videos, James had to be held back by a staffer and lingered in the walkway for over 20 seconds. Other Lakers players also congregated in the area.

TMZ Sports reported that the incident took place right after the halftime buzzer sounded. The Lakers were getting knocked around by the Clippers at the time, trailing 77-54 after two quarters, and James was clearly frustrated.

The game, which took place at Crypto.com Arena, was a Lakers’ home game, but both Lakers and Clippers fans were in attendance since the two teams share the arena. James finished the game with 46 points, but the Lakers ultimately lost to the Clippers 133-115, dropping to 22-26 on the season. Another video from the game went viral of James looking completely dejected about the loss.