Video: Michael Porter Jr. had worst missed layup of NBA season

Michael Porter Jr. has had a nightmare start to the season, and it may have hit its peak on Saturday.

The Denver Nuggets forward had the worst missed layup of the year in the first quarter of the team’s game against the Houston Rockets. Porter got a runout after coming away with a loose ball. Leading the 3-on-0 fast break, Porter took it himself and completely botched the open layup. Take a look.

Michael Porter Jr. really missed this layup 😳 pic.twitter.com/kFlZ2zvUau — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) November 6, 2021

Porter may have actually hurt himself on the layup attempt too. He went to the locker room with a quad injury and did not return during the quarter.

The 23-year-old Porter had looked absolutely dreadful since signing a five-year max extension with the Nuggets in the offseason. He is averaging 10.9 points a game on 36.4 percent shooting from the field and a Barkley-esque 21.7 percent from deep. This is despite Porter getting a full allotment of minutes as Denver’s No. 2 option with Jamal Murray still injured.

On the bright side, at least Porter did not cost anyone money with the botched layup like this player did earlier in the season.