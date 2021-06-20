 Skip to main content
Video: Nets fan burns Joe Harris jersey

June 19, 2021
by Larry Brown

Joe Harris

A Brooklyn Nets fan was upset with the team on Saturday night and took it out on a jersey.

The Nets fan appeared to have bet on the team in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Milwaukee Bucks. Upset with the result, the fan burned his Joe Harris jersey.

Harris shot 3-of-10 in the game for 10 points. That was actually an improvement on his play the previous four games.

Harris averaged 14.1 points per game in the regular season. But in Games 3-6 of the series, he scored just single-digit points. The worst was a 1-for-11 showing in Game 3 where he scored just three points.

Harris recognized after the series that he hurt his team.

Even without Harris playing well, the Nets still nearly won the series. They were a few shoe sizes away from victory.

