Video: Nets fan burns Joe Harris jersey

A Brooklyn Nets fan was upset with the team on Saturday night and took it out on a jersey.

The Nets fan appeared to have bet on the team in Game 7 of their Eastern Conference semifinals series against the Milwaukee Bucks. Upset with the result, the fan burned his Joe Harris jersey.

Nets fan burning Joe Harris' jersey (Via anthony.chersevani ) pic.twitter.com/UYVg0XCs4E — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) June 20, 2021

Harris shot 3-of-10 in the game for 10 points. That was actually an improvement on his play the previous four games.

Harris averaged 14.1 points per game in the regular season. But in Games 3-6 of the series, he scored just single-digit points. The worst was a 1-for-11 showing in Game 3 where he scored just three points.

Harris recognized after the series that he hurt his team.

A candid Joe Harris, who struggled shooting this series, says: "Frankly, if I'd played better, we probably would've been in a different spot." Harris adds: "But like we were just talking about in the locker room, this thing is far from over for us." — Malika Andrews (@malika_andrews) June 20, 2021

Even without Harris playing well, the Nets still nearly won the series. They were a few shoe sizes away from victory.