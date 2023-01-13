Video: Shaq pays up on his frog bet after CFP title game

Whether it is winning a ring for the Miami Heat or eating an amphibian on national television, Shaquille O’Neal always delivers on his promises.

Before the Georgia Bulldogs-TCU Horned Frogs CFP national championship game this week, the retired NBA legend O’Neal made a wager with TNT co-host Ernie Johnson. O’Neal bet Johnson, a Georgia alum, that he would eat a horned frog if TCU lost.

Unfortunately for O’Neal, his wager never stood a chance. Georgia jumped on TCU right from the opening kickoff and delivered a thumping for the ages with a 58-point blowout win. It was the Bulldogs’ second straight national title victory as well as their third AP title overall.

On Thursday’s episode of “Inside the NBA,” O’Neal made good on his vow. After Johnson hand-delivered the plate himself while wearing a Georgia helmet, O’Neal chowed down on some gourmet frog legs as the cameras rolled. Take a look.

The Big Fella is a man of his word 👀@SHAQ really ate frog legs to settle his bet with EJ 🐸 pic.twitter.com/jKCVYYaSyi — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 13, 2023

True, O’Neal was not technically eating a horned frog there. But since the horned frog is another name for the Texas horned lizard — a protected species in certain states — it is a good thing that he didn’t.

Ribbit meat aside, O’Neal continues to be must-watch TV every single time he is on the air. Earlier this week, O’Neal showed up to the studio with a hilariously awful haircut.