Video: Suns, Clippers fans get in big fight at Game 1

June 21, 2021
by Larry Brown

Suns Clippers fan fight

You would think after watching the “Suns in 4” fan do his thing that people would avoid starting fights with Phoenix Suns fans, but some folks haven’t learned their lessons.

A video went viral on Sunday that shows a pair of Los Angeles Clippers fans getting into it with some Suns fans at Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. A fan in a Kawhi Leonard jersey was talking trash with a Suns fan wearing an orange jersey. The Clippers fan took a shot at the Suns fan, and then other people joined in.

One of the Clippers fans ended up getting punched and kicked on the ground by multiple people:

It doesn’t look like any security showed up to address the situation. It was left up to those involved to police things.

Thankfully it didn’t seem like anyone was seriously hurt. But we’re not expecting anyone to go viral from this fight unlike the last one with a Suns fan.

.

