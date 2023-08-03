Funny video of Tim Duncan wakesurfing goes viral

Though famously mild-mannered during his NBA career, Tim Duncan is really letting his hair down in retirement.

Video went viral this week of the retired San Antonio Spurs great Duncan doing some wakesurfing out on the open waters. Duncan could be seen coasting along on his board as Patrick Ngongba, a four-star high school basketball prospect whom Duncan appears to be mentoring, rode on the boat in front.

You can see the video that was posted by Ngongba here.

With that combination of surfing skills and a new “long hair, don’t care” look, Duncan seems like quite the natural out there on the water. That is not a surprise given that Duncan comes from a family of swimmers — one older sister, Cheryl, was a champion swimmer, and another one, Tricia, swam for the U.S. Virgin Islands at the 1988 Olympics. Duncan himself once aspired to be an Olympic swimmer. But 1989’s Hurricane Hugo destroyed the U.S. Virgin Islands’ only Olympic-sized swimming pool, paving the way for Duncan to pivot to a basketball career instead.

Now 47 years old, the five-time champion Duncan has been retired from the NBA in 2016. He had a brief stint as an assistant coach for the Spurs in the 2019-20 season but has apparently since progressed to more free-spirited pursuits. Not to worry however as Duncan still makes public appearances for the Spurs every now and then.