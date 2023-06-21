Vivek Ranadive’s daughter gets big promotion from Kings’ affiliate

Vivek Ranadive’s daughter Anjali continues to rise up the ranks.

The Stockton Kings, NBA G League affiliate of the Sacramento Kings, announced this week that they have named Anjali as their new general manager. Former WNBA player and Sacramento Kings assistant Lindsey Harding has also been named head coach of the Stockton Kings, marking a groundbreaking first in which two women will lead a G League team for the first time in history.

Anjali had previously served as assistant general manager for the Stockton Kings in the 2022-23 season. Prior to that, she worked for the Golden State Warriors before becoming a coordinator in the Sacramento Kings’ Social Responsibility department. Anjali once even had a career in music as an R&B singer and songwriter.

Vivek Ranadive has owned the Sacramento Kings since 2013 and is enjoying some newfound success as the team just won the Pacific Division and earned their first playoff berth since 2006 (with more moves potentially to come). It turns out Anjali is doing well for herself managing the Stockton Kings too.