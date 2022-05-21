Warriors All-Star forward questionable for Game 3 on Sunday

The Golden State Warriors have a 2-0 series lead heading into Game 3 of their Western Conference Finals series with the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. But a key member of their team may be unable to play.

The Athletic’s Anthony Slater reported on Saturday that Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins is questionable for Game 3 with left ankle soreness.

Andrew Wiggins is questionable for Game 3 in Dallas with left ankle soreness. Status to monitor in the next 24 hours. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 21, 2022

Slater also shared a video on Twitter that showed how Wiggins twisted his ankle in the first half of Game 2.

In the video, Wiggins landed awkwardly on his left ankle after driving to the basket and putting up a shot. He ended up playing 20 minutes in the second half.

Here is the late first half play where Andrew Wiggins twisted his left ankle. It has him questionable for Game 3. Wiggins played 20 second half minutes on it. He's long been one of the most durable players in the league. pic.twitter.com/mLiVmXIOH2 — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 21, 2022

This would be a major loss for the Warriors, although Warriors head coach Steve Kerr expects Wiggins to be ready to go.

Wiggins played a team-high 38 minutes in Game 2 on Thursday, and scored 16 points in the Warriors’ 126-117 win. In Game 1, Wiggins had 19 points, and has averaged 15 points and 6.6 rebounds in 13 games this postseason.

Luckily, the Warriors have tremendous bench pieces in Jordan Poole, who scored 23 points in Game 2, as well as Otto Porter Jr. and Moses Moody. They can fill in adequately for Wiggins if he can’t play.