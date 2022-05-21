 Skip to main content
Warriors All-Star forward questionable for Game 3 on Sunday

May 21, 2022
by Alex Evans
Steve Kerr looks on from the sideline

Jan 18, 2020; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr stands on the sideline during the fourth quarter against the Orlando Magic at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors have a 2-0 series lead heading into Game 3 of their Western Conference Finals series with the Dallas Mavericks on Sunday. But a key member of their team may be unable to play.

The Athletic’s Anthony Slater reported on Saturday that Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins is questionable for Game 3 with left ankle soreness.

Slater also shared a video on Twitter that showed how Wiggins twisted his ankle in the first half of Game 2.

In the video, Wiggins landed awkwardly on his left ankle after driving to the basket and putting up a shot. He ended up playing 20 minutes in the second half.

This would be a major loss for the Warriors, although Warriors head coach Steve Kerr expects Wiggins to be ready to go.

Wiggins played a team-high 38 minutes in Game 2 on Thursday, and scored 16 points in the Warriors’ 126-117 win. In Game 1, Wiggins had 19 points, and has averaged 15 points and 6.6 rebounds in 13 games this postseason.

Luckily, the Warriors have tremendous bench pieces in Jordan Poole, who scored 23 points in Game 2, as well as Otto Porter Jr. and Moses Moody. They can fill in adequately for Wiggins if he can’t play.

