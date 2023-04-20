Warriors implement cowbell policy ahead of Game 3 against Kings

The Golden State Warriors have got a fever, and the only prescription is less cowbell.

The Sacramento Kings tweeted a PSA to their fans on Wednesday. They revealed that cowbells will not be allowed by the Warriors at Chase Center. Any fan with a cowbell will thus be directed to the outdoor bag check area.

🚨 𝐊𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐟𝐚𝐧𝐬 𝐠𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞 𝐂𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫: Cowbells will not be permitted at Chase Center. Any fan carrying a cowbell will be directed to the outdoor bag check location, where they can check their cowbell and retrieve at the conclusion of the game. — Sacramento Kings (@SacramentoKings) April 19, 2023

The deafening ringing of cowbells is a longtime playoff tradition for Kings fans (albeit one that we have not seen in awhile since Sacramento hadn’t previously been to the playoffs since 2006). With Sacramento located less than 100 miles from San Francisco, Kings fans will certainly be showing up en masse to Games 3 and 4 of the series.

It makes perfect sense that the Warriors want to do whatever it takes to maintain their homecourt edge for these next two games. But the timing of the new policy may not be a coincidence after a Kings fan annoyed Warriors GM Bob Myers with a cowbell during Sacramento’s Game 2 victory at home.