Warriors GM Bob Myers defends Kelly Oubre’s recent comments about starting

Bob Myers is apparently one heck of a crisis negotiator.

The Golden State Warriors GM spoke with reporters this week and addressed Kelly Oubre’s controversial recent comments. Oubre had indicated that he would be unwilling to come off the bench when Klay Thompson returns from injury.

“I like what [Oubre] said,” replied Myers, per Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle. “He should want to start.”

Myers added that he has spoken to Oubre’s agent about what Oubre’s role will look like if he returns to the team.

Oubre’s comments caused a strong reaction because he will be a free agent this summer. The Warriors also paid a hefty luxury tax bill to acquire him. The timing of Oubre’s remarks, right after the NBA trade deadline, fanned the flames even further.

The 25-year-old Oubre is a full-time starter on the wing for the Warriors this season, averaging 15.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per contest. Thompson’s return is looming for next season, but he may have to integrate slowly back into the lineup following back-to-back devastating injuries. Perhaps Myers can envision a future in which Oubre, Thompson, and Andrew Wiggins can all co-exist peacefully.