Klay Thompson cuts vacation short for heartwarming reason

Klay Thompson ditched his private jet for paper airplanes this week. The Golden State Warriors star reportedly ended his vacation early in order to help out his teammate Moses Moody.

According to NBA Sports Bay Area’s Jarrod Castillo, Thompson was a surprise guest at Moody’s Motivation One Foundation event held in Little Rock, Arkansas on Friday.

Thompson also stuck around for Moody’s youth basketball camp the next day. He showed off some of his hops to the engaged campers and even taught them how to craft and throw expert-level paper airplanes.

Klay Thompson dunk! These kids will remember playing with Thompson here in Little Rock forever! So cool for him to show up to Moses Moody's basketball camp. pic.twitter.com/cCiflFfuLU — Cierra Clark (@CierraClarkTV) July 22, 2023

Klay making sure Moses Moody's campers in Arkansas learn the important stuff 😂 pic.twitter.com/p1f0TJc31w — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 22, 2023

Warriors fans know all about Thompson’s fascination with paper airplanes. Over the past couple of seasons, the sharpshooter has been known to play around with them during postgame press conferences. Learning about Klay’s paper plane process up close and being able to toss them alongside him isn’t a memory those kids will forget any time soon.

Klay made Steph a paper airplane 💙😂 pic.twitter.com/HGsH4tzB30 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 14, 2023

The Warriors have long been a franchise that boasts a strong winning culture. They hit a few bumps last season, most notably with the offseason punch that rocked Jordan Poole and the team.

After a few trades and free agent acquisitions, a revamped Golden State side is looking to regain its championship-caliber chemistry and erase last season’s woes from memory. Thompson helping out his young teammate is definitely a step in the right direction.