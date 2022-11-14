Warriors pulling 1 notable player from rotation

The Golden State Warriors have decided to make one of their players a professional bench decoration for the time being.

Before Sunday’s game against the Sacramento Kings, Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters that guard Moses Moody is out of the rotation at the moment. Kerr said that “turnovers and fouling” have been problem areas for Moody but that he expects Moody will return to the mix soon, according to Anthony Slater of The Athletic.

Moody, still only 20, was a lottery pick by the Warriors (No. 14 overall) in the 2021 Draft. He made 52 appearances for them last year (including 11 starts) and even played in 13 games during their NBA title run.

In 11 appearances this season though, Moody is averaging 6.2 points in 16.9 minutes per contest on just 40.7 percent shooting from the field. He owns a horrific assist-to-turnover ratio of 0.33 and has been overtaken by Anthony Lamb and Donte DiVincenzo for playing time off the bench, logging his second straight DNP against Sacramento on Sunday.

Of course, Moody should still find his way back onto the floor during games in which the Warriors rest their main guys. But the team has bigger issues to deal with right now. They ended up losing their game to the Kings (to fall to 5-8), leading to one Warriors star posting a strong message on social media.