Warriors trying to run more triangle sets for Stephen Curry?

The Golden State Warriors are barely treading water in the Western Conference, and they may need to get more inventive with their offense.

Warriors swingman Kent Bazemore told reporters Thursday that he recently shared some thoughts with star player Stephen Curry about the triangle offense.

“Just trying to figure out other options to score,” said Bazemore, per Wes Goldberg of the Bay Area News Group.

The Warriors are currently 6-5 but rank 23nd in offensive efficiency (per ESPN). The triangle does not seem like much of a fit on paper for them, as it is geared more towards wing players with a midrange game, or dominant big men. But Curry has some wing-like tendencies with his ability to play off the ball, while someone like Draymond Green facilitates the offense. Head coach Steve Kerr also has a strong connection to the triangle. He won three titles playing in the triangle for the Chicago Bulls under Phil Jackson.

Even if they incorporate some elements of the triangle, the Warriors likely won’t be revamping their offense drastically. But they would not be the only team in their division to turn to a triangle-influenced offense this season.