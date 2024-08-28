Warriors could sign Olympics breakout star?

The Golden State Warriors might end up bringing in one of the players that Steph Curry said “night, night” to at the Olympics.

BasketNews reported Tuesday that former NBA forward Bruno Caboclo is working out for the Warriors this week, citing comments from Caboclo’s agent Daniel Hazan. The report adds that Caboclo is looking to sign a contract with the Warriors but has another option available in Israel’s Hapoel Tel Aviv B.C. as well.

Caboclo, 28, was a first-round draft pick by the Toronto Raptors back in 2014 (No. 20 overall) but never got much of a chance in the NBA, eventually serving as end-of-bench fodder for three other teams. But since his last NBA appearance in 2021, Caboclo’s stock has been on the rise.

He became an MVP in the NBB (the top-tier basketball league in Brazil) and was also a champion and All-Bundesliga First Teamer last year in Germany. Caboclo was also fantastic at the Paris Olympics for his native Brazil. He averaged 17.3 points and 7.0 rebounds per game with multiple 30-point outings, including against the United States in the Olympic quarterfinal.

Caboclo, who recently drew interest from a former Warriors rival as well, is 6-foot-9 with length, three-point shooting ability, and flexibility at both big man positions. That might be a good match for a Golden State team that has been eyeing interesting potential upgrades to their frontcourt this summer.