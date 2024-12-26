Warriors held players-only meeting before Christmas Day game

The Golden State Warriors have done a lot of losing over the past month, and they tried to address those struggles with a meeting prior to Wednesday’s game against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Stephen Curry and some of his teammates organized a players-only meeting on Christmas Day, according to ESPN’s Ohm Youngmisuk. Curry then scored 38 points in Golden State’s 115-113 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif.

While the result was not what they hoped for, Curry spoke after the game about why he felt the meeting was necessary.

“It is an inflection point on obviously which direction our season can go,” Curry said. “Our last 14 games, it’s just been tough trying to find any type of momentum or consistency, and through that, you just can’t lose spirit and belief that we’re a good enough team to figure it out because this league is ruthless.”

Of those 14 games, Golden State has now lost 11. The Warriors got off to a 12-3 start to the season but have been in a major slump since. Curry said it can be hard to turn things around amid a poor stretch like that and spoke about the importance of getting back on track before the All-Star break.

Curry scored 17 points in the fourth quarter. The Warriors trailed 104-94 with just over three minutes remaining in the game but came all the way back to tie the score. Austin Reaves then scored a game-winning layup with just 1.7 seconds left.

“I still have hope and faith and confidence that we can figure it out,” Curry added. “So, it’s how I’m built. And I feel like you go out there and you talk about it, but how you execute, how you show up on a nightly basis, the effort we’re giving, even considering what our record’s been over the last stretch, it’s a team that’s desperate, trying to figure it out.”

Not much has gone right for the Warriors in recent weeks. Draymond Green even had a flop against the Lakers that backfired.

Obviously, there is plenty of season remaining. The Warriors are now 15-14, but they will have to remain focused to avoid falling further down the standings.