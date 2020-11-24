Wizards GM denies that John Wall wants out

John Wall has been a Washington Wizard for his entire NBA career, and GM Tommy Sheppard has no reason to believe that will change.

Sheppard told reporters on Monday that Wall, contrary to recent reports, has not requested a trade. He also added that he talks with Wall every other day and that Wall and Bradley Beal have always been on the same page.

“There’s no issue with John and I, with John and the Wizards,” said Sheppard, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.

Rumors of the five-time All-Star Wall reportedly requesting a trade emerged last week. Some particular trade packages were even pitched. But Wall is now 30 years old and has not played since late 2018. He is also still owed $133 million over the next three seasons, making him much more of an albatross than a positive asset.

Wall has spoken very confident about his health though, so the Wizards sound inclined to begin the 2020-21 season with him still on the team.