 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, January 16, 2021

Look: Wayne Ellington got great Kobe Bryant tribute tattoo

January 16, 2021
by Larry Brown

Bruce Ellington

Wayne Ellington got one heck of a tribute tattoo to Kobe Bryant.

Ellington, who is in his second stint with the Detroit Pistons, got a tattoo of Kobe’s Black Mamba logo on his left thigh. The logo also has Kobe’s face on it.

The detail on the work is excellent.

Kobe tribute tattoos became extremely popular following the former Los Angeles Lakers star’s death last year. LeBron James got one in the days following Kobe’s death (seen here), and Anthony Davis got one as well (here). Ellington’s is much better than both of theirs.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus