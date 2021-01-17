Look: Wayne Ellington got great Kobe Bryant tribute tattoo

Wayne Ellington got one heck of a tribute tattoo to Kobe Bryant.

Ellington, who is in his second stint with the Detroit Pistons, got a tattoo of Kobe’s Black Mamba logo on his left thigh. The logo also has Kobe’s face on it.

The detail on the work is excellent.

Kobe tribute tattoos became extremely popular following the former Los Angeles Lakers star’s death last year. LeBron James got one in the days following Kobe’s death (seen here), and Anthony Davis got one as well (here). Ellington’s is much better than both of theirs.