Wes Unseld Jr. agrees to four-year contract to coach Wizards

July 17, 2021
by Grey Papke

Wes Unseld Jr.

The Washington Wizards moved to officially fill their head coaching vacancy Saturday after agreeing to terms with Denver Nuggets assistant Wes Unseld Jr.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported Saturday that Unseld Jr. and the Wizards had agreed to a four-year contract that will make him the team’s new head coach.

The Wizards confirmed the hire shortly thereafter, with Unseld Jr. calling it “truly special” for his career to come “full circle” with Washington.

Unseld Jr.’s imminent hiring had been reported Friday. Contract negotiations had been expected to be a formality, and it appears they were completed within a day of the sides opening talks.

The son of the late Hall-of-Famer Wes Unseld Sr., Unseld Jr. has been an assistant coach with the Denver Nuggets. His father played and coached for the Washington franchise, and worked in the front office as well.

