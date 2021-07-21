New Wizards coach had interesting message for Russell Westbrook

Nobody can accuse Wes Unseld Jr. of lacking optimism.

Unseld Jr. recently became the new head coach of the Washington Wizards, replacing Scott Brooks. The Wizards went 34-38 this season and lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Philadelphia 76ers.

Even though the team had a losing record, Unseld Jr. told Russell Westbrook he thinks the team is close to winning.

“It’s an extremely talented [group],” Unseld Jr. told NBC Sports Washington’s Chris Miller. “You know, I said this to Russell (Westbrook). I said ‘we’re not that far away.’ You know, you fell short with the playoffs, you didn’t have a winning record. But you look at COVID, the injuries, and all the litany of things that some people say are excuses. I look at them as more reasons.”

It’s true that the Wizards were hit harder by COVID than other teams. In January, the team had five games postponed due to a COVID outbreak. They were forced to return to game action sooner than they would have liked. It took them several weeks to get things back together. But once they did, they started to win and were able to secure the No. 8 spot in the playoffs.

So, yes, the Wizards made a promising push late last season once they got healthier. But to think they’re not that far away from the top teams in the East like Milwaukee, Philly and Brooklyn is a stretch.