Report: This Eastern Conference team has interest in Andre Drummond

Andre Drummond remains under contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers, but he would have no shortage of interest if bought out.

Drummond is in the final season of his 5-year, $127 million contract. He has a $28.7 million salary for this season, which is likely proving difficult for possible trade partners to match. The result is talk that Drummond could be bought out.

According to The Athletic’s Fred Katz and David Aldridge, the Wizards are one of the teams that would have difficulty matching salaries on a possible trade for Drummond. Instead, Washington would have interest in Drummond if he were bought out.

Unfortunately for Washington, they’re not alone. Numerous teams are said to have interest in Drummond in a trade or if he were to be bought out. A recent report even said the defending champions had interest in signing Drummond.

The 27-year-old center has not played since Feb. 12. He is averaging 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game this season.