Report: Zion Williamson could draw ‘significant’ trade interest

Zion Williamson has once again shown that he is capable of making a huge impact since he returned from his latest injury, and it sounds like teams around the league may have their eye on the New Orleans Pelicans star.

Williamson returned to the Pelicans’ lineup in January after missing two months with a hamstring injury. The former No. 1 overall pick is averaging 24.4 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. What’s even more impressive is that he has put up better numbers than most players while averaging a career-low 28.5 minutes per game.

Health is always going to be a concern for Williamson, but the 24-year-old’s talent is undeniable. That is why a trade remains a possibility.

Dec 17, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) against the Phoenix Suns at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

During the latest episode of “The Hoop Collective” podcast, ESPN’s Brian Windhorst and Tim MacMahon discussed the potential of Williamson being traded this summer. Windhorst said the goal in New Orleans with Williamson has been to “ramp him up and restore his value whether that’s for the Pelicans or another team. MacMahon responded by saying there would be “significant interest” in Williamson if the Pelicans were to make the 6-foot-6 forward available this summer.

“There’s some teams that would have significant interest,” MacMahon said, according to RealGM.

The big question with any Williamson trade would be the return. Williamson is in the second year of a 5-year, $197 million contract, but that deal also comes with significant team-friendly protections. The money probably would not be an issue, but teams would be hesitant to give up significant assets because of Williamson’s lengthy injury history.

There was at least one notable team that had interest in Williamson before the trade deadline last month. The Pelicans should have no trouble at least engaging teams should they decide to make the former Duke star available.