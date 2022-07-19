Video: Cameraman causes incident on track during steeplechase

A cameraman capturing the 3000m steeplechase at the World Championships at Hayward Field in Eugene, Ore. on Monday got a little too involved in the action.

Early in the race, the competitors were coming down the track and encountered a cameraman standing with his back to the runners. The cameraman was standing in between lanes 1 and 2, causing competitors to pick which way they would run to avoid the man.

Luckily there were no collisions or injuries as a result of the rogue cameraman.

You’re probably asking how this could happen. Well, there are often multiple events going on at the same time during track meets. In this case, the cameraman was capturing the women’s triple jump nearby.

Here are a few photos of the incident:

A cameraman accidentally wanders onto the track during the men’s 3,000 meters steeplechase final at the #WorldAthleticsChamps Photo by @lucy_nicholson pic.twitter.com/RB428GVrj9 — corinne_perkins (@corinne_perkins) July 19, 2022

Cameraman creates chaos during steeplechase final at World Championships https://t.co/0uIt4lkzNN pic.twitter.com/R1ZJ8X2gFz — Mirror Sport (@MirrorSport) July 19, 2022

Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali won the event with a time of 8:25.13.