Saturday, May 8, 2021

Canelo Alvarez says he could feel himself break Billy Joe Saunders’ eye socket

May 8, 2021
by Larry Brown

Canelo Alvarez

Billy Joe Saunders went from clowning around to quitting in a matter of minutes against Canelo Alvarez on Saturday night.

Saunders quit after the eighth round of his fight with Alvarez at AT&T Stadium. His right eye was swollen shut, and he told promoter Eddie Hearn that he couldn’t see.

Hearn also said in a postfight interview that Saunders broke his eye socket (orbital bone). Saunders’ trainer Mark Tibbs refused to let the previously undefeated fighter continue.

Alvarez was not surprised that Saunders did not continue. He told his trainer Eddy Reynoso that he knew Saunders would not continue because of the broken bone.

It initially appeared to some as if Saunders quit for no good reason. But the broken eye socket explains things; that is a bad injury.

