Canelo Alvarez says he could feel himself break Billy Joe Saunders’ eye socket

Billy Joe Saunders went from clowning around to quitting in a matter of minutes against Canelo Alvarez on Saturday night.

Saunders quit after the eighth round of his fight with Alvarez at AT&T Stadium. His right eye was swollen shut, and he told promoter Eddie Hearn that he couldn’t see.

Hearn also said in a postfight interview that Saunders broke his eye socket (orbital bone). Saunders’ trainer Mark Tibbs refused to let the previously undefeated fighter continue.

According to Eddie Hearn, Billy Joe Saunders busted his eye socket and his trainer refused to let him go back out. pic.twitter.com/72eH1e4tCC — DAZN Boxing (@DAZNBoxing) May 9, 2021

Alvarez was not surprised that Saunders did not continue. He told his trainer Eddy Reynoso that he knew Saunders would not continue because of the broken bone.

Canelo says he told Eddy Reynoso “I know he’s not coming out because I broke his cheek.” That right uppercut with Billy Joe crouched absolutely smashed him and instantly shut his right eye. #CaneloSaunders — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) May 9, 2021

It initially appeared to some as if Saunders quit for no good reason. But the broken eye socket explains things; that is a bad injury.