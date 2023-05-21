Boxer Andrew Moloney suffers ruptured eardrums on brutal knockout loss

Boxer Andrew Moloney was on the wrong end of a brutal knockout on Saturday night, and he suffered some significant injuries.

Moloney was knocked out in the 12th round of his WBO World Super Flyweight fight against Junto Nakatani at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Moloney was unconscious on the canvas after the brutal KO.

WORLD CHAMPION 🏆 Nakatani does it in devastating fashion 🇯🇵 #HaneyLoma pic.twitter.com/PtGRLRp4g3 — Top Rank Boxing (@trboxing) May 21, 2023

Moloney was taken for a medical examination after the fight. He suffered two ruptured eardrums during the loss.

Andrew Moloney suffered two perforated eardrums, Top Rank spokesperson Evan Korn tells ESPN. https://t.co/HkeoT6hcDM — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) May 21, 2023

Moloney was knocked down three times in the bout. He also went down in the second and 11th-rounds in addition to the 12th. Moloney is now 25-3 while Nakatani is 25-0 with 19 KOs.