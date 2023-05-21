 Skip to main content
Boxer Andrew Moloney suffers ruptured eardrums on brutal knockout loss

May 20, 2023
by Larry Brown
Andrew Moloney on the canvas

Boxer Andrew Moloney was on the wrong end of a brutal knockout on Saturday night, and he suffered some significant injuries.

Moloney was knocked out in the 12th round of his WBO World Super Flyweight fight against Junto Nakatani at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Moloney was unconscious on the canvas after the brutal KO.

Moloney was taken for a medical examination after the fight. He suffered two ruptured eardrums during the loss.

Moloney was knocked down three times in the bout. He also went down in the second and 11th-rounds in addition to the 12th. Moloney is now 25-3 while Nakatani is 25-0 with 19 KOs.

