Drake made ridiculous bet on Jake Paul-Anthony Joshua fight

Drake’s reputation as a terrible sports bettor remained intact Friday after he showed his personal pick for the Jake Paul-Anthony Joshua fight.

Drake posted a bet slip on his Instagram story hours before Paul took on Joshua in a heavyweight boxing match at Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla. In the post, Drake revealed that he had bet $200,000 on Paul, an 8-to-1 underdog, to win the fight.

“Jakeyyyyy boy. Lock tf in,” Drake captioned his post.

Drake just bet $200K on Jake Paul to beat Anthony Joshua tonight 👀🤑



"Jakeyyyyy boy. Lock tf in." #JakeJoshua pic.twitter.com/5b8KxNvL0N — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) December 20, 2025

The Toronto-based rapper’s bet would have paid out $1.64 million had Paul upset Joshua. But Drake saw none of that money as Joshua (29-4, 26 KOs) knocked out Paul (12-2, 7 KOs) in the sixth round of the eight-round match.

Paul actually lasted longer than most probably expected, as the YouTuber-turned-boxer stayed alive with numerous clinches. Joshua ended things with back-to-back knockdowns in Round 6, with the second one keeping Paul down for good.

The moment Anthony Joshua knocked Jake Paul out! #JakeJoshua pic.twitter.com/TiP0ovbpzf — Netflix (@netflix) December 20, 2025

Add Paul to the growing list of victims of the Drake bet curse. Whichever team Drake has backed with his money over the years has historically gone on to lose. Drake’s hometown Toronto Blue Jays were the latest to succumb to the jinx.

While Joshua would have probably won the fight without any help from mystical forces, Drake simply sealed the deal.

At this point, Drake may have an undisclosed agreement with the betting company “Stake,” which is the sports book that usually takes his action. There’s a world wherein he doesn’t actually lose any money on the losing picks he constantly shares on social media, and his posts are simply for promotional purposes.

Otherwise, Drake may just be one of the least savvy bettors on the planet.