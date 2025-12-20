Woman tried so hard to get an Instagram photo with Anthony Joshua

Following Anthony Joshua’s emphatic sixth-round knockout of Jake Paul on Friday night in Miami, the British heavyweight celebrated with fans at the Kaseya Center. Amid the post-fight chaos, one woman stood out for all the wrong reasons.

A viral video, shared widely on X, captures her initially clinging to Joshua’s arm as he navigates the crowd shirtless and glistening under arena lights.

Fighting for her life to get that ig story pic.twitter.com/t0D5ODwOtC — Quigs (@BigSeanQ_) December 20, 2025

For nearly a minute, she surrounds him, phone in hand, angling for a selfie or Instagram story while smiling awkwardly. Joshua, largely indifferent, continues greeting others and barely acknowledges her persistent efforts.

The clip, captioned “Fighting for her life to get that ig story,” quickly racked up hundreds of thousands of views. Viewers flooded comments with second-hand embarrassment, calling it “incredibly cringeworthy” and a classic “thirsty” move. Many noted how others simply walked past without reacting.

Joshua, currently single with no confirmed girlfriend and known for keeping his personal life private, has long attracted intense fan attention. The moment underscores the wild fervor surrounding the gold medalist after his dominant return to form.