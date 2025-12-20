Larry Brown Sports

Jake Paul gets the meme treatment after loss to Anthony Joshua

Jake Paul ducking

Jake Paul lost to Anthony Joshua in their boxing match at Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla., on Friday night in a result that was satisfying to many people.

Paul, 28, gained fame as a YouTube/social media personality. He transitioned to trying out professional boxing in 2020, and ran up an impressive 12-1 record beating many famous people who were not exactly professional boxers. Paul has faced allegations that his fights are fixed/scripted, which is why many fans were happy to finally see him get taken down.

Joshua beat Paul with a 6th-round knockout.

Fans had been longing to see Paul go down, and they got their wish. That’s why social media became flooded with memes.

Fans were only too happy to see Paul go down. Some even wondered how he lasted until the sixth round against Joshua, who is an Olympic gold medalist. That is a good question.

