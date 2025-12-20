Jake Paul gets the meme treatment after loss to Anthony Joshua

Jake Paul lost to Anthony Joshua in their boxing match at Kaseya Center in Miami, Fla., on Friday night in a result that was satisfying to many people.

Paul, 28, gained fame as a YouTube/social media personality. He transitioned to trying out professional boxing in 2020, and ran up an impressive 12-1 record beating many famous people who were not exactly professional boxers. Paul has faced allegations that his fights are fixed/scripted, which is why many fans were happy to finally see him get taken down.

Joshua beat Paul with a 6th-round knockout.

The moment Anthony Joshua knocked Jake Paul out! #JakeJoshua pic.twitter.com/TiP0ovbpzf — Netflix (@netflix) December 20, 2025

Fans had been longing to see Paul go down, and they got their wish. That’s why social media became flooded with memes.

Jake Paul when it’s time to box someone below the age of 50 who’s actually a boxer pic.twitter.com/HftQeCUSfF — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) December 20, 2025

Been waiting 10 YEARS to see Jake Paul smug face get knocked out… this means the world to me man.

pic.twitter.com/zltiMdp0TY — iBeast (@ibeastIess) December 20, 2025

Jake paul strategy against Anthony Joshua 😂😂



#JakeJoshua pic.twitter.com/KBlCiH9cRq — Khalid Eponlabi 💸 (@stfukhaleeed) December 20, 2025

Jake Paul when he isn’t fighting aging boxers and youtubers pic.twitter.com/80xaHkqrL7 — Chuy ⭐️ (@YoungChuy23) December 20, 2025

Fans were only too happy to see Paul go down. Some even wondered how he lasted until the sixth round against Joshua, who is an Olympic gold medalist. That is a good question.