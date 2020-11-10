Mike Tyson talks about time he beat drug test with fake penis

Mike Tyson has done many, many things throughout his life that he is not proud of, but cheating his way out of a drug test is not one of them.

During the latest episode of his “Hotboxin'” podcast, Tyson recalled the “awesome” time he passed a drug test using a prosthetic penis and his baby’s urine. The former heavyweight champion said he used his wife’s urine before but she brought up the possibility that it might come back as pregnant, so he decided to use his baby’s.

“I put my baby’s urine in it. And sometimes, one time I was using my wife’s and my wife was like ‘Baby you better not hope that it comes back pregnant or something,’” Tyson recalled, as transcribed by Ryan Harkness of MMA Mania. “And I said nah, so we ain’t gonna use you any more, we’re gonna use the kid. Cuz I got scared that the piss might come back pregnant.”

There have been incidents where athletes have been caught using a prosthetic penis — often referred to as a “Whizzinator” — to pass a drug test. That apparently wasn’t an issue with Tyson, who says the sample collector was intimidated by him.

“This guy was so f—ing macho, he was scared. I whipped it out and he was like turning, ‘Hey man take the f–ing cup,’” Tyson said. “This macho guy, he didn’t want to look at me and s—.”

Tyson has insisted he never used performance-enhancing drugs during his legendary career, though he did not specify which drug he was hiding. As Harkness noted, Iron Mike wrote in his book “Undisputed” in 2013 that he used the Whizzinator throughout his career to hide marijuana and cocaine use.

Tyson has been training for his exhibition fight against Roy Jones Jr. on Nov. 28. The 54-year-old appears to be in tremendous shape based on workout videos he has shared.