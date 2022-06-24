Floyd Mayweather Jr., Conor McGregor in talks about rematch

Those who feel they didn’t get enough out of the first meeting between Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Conor McGregor may have a second fight to look forward to.

Fight Hype reported on Thursday that Floyd and McGregor are in talks about a rematch.

Sources: @FloydMayweather and @TheNotoriousMMA are currently in talks for a potential rematch. If it happens, expect Mayweather to pocket another 9-figure payday. #MayweatherMcGregor2 — FIGHTHYPE.COM (@fighthype) June 23, 2022

Fight Hype historically has had good access to Mayweather and their reports about him tend to be accurate. So there could be something to this.

McGregor even seemed to confirm the report with an Instagram post. He shared a photo of him fighting Mayweather and wrote as his caption “I accept.”

Mayweather and McGregor fought in Aug. 2017 in what was McGregor’s first and only pro boxing match. Mayweather let the fight continue until the 10th round when he finally won by TKO.

It’s hard to imagine anyone would have interest in seeing these two fight again. But as P.T. Barnum said, there’s a sucker born every minute.