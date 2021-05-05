Floyd Mayweather Jr. shares why his sons will not be boxing

Floyd Mayweather Jr. followed in his father’s and uncle’s footsteps when he decided to dedicate his life to boxing, but he does not think either of his two sons will be doing the same.

Mayweather has two sons, 21-year-old Koraun and 20-year-old Zion. The undefeated legend was asked during an appearance on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast this week if he would allow his kids to get into boxing. Floyd said they don’t want to, anyway, and gave a very specific reason.

“My two boys like to smoke weed, so I know they ain’t going to box,” Mayweather said, via Sha Be Allah of The Source.

Mayweather added that his sons are old enough to make their own decisions, but he obviously doesn’t envision them getting into the ring anytime soon. If they were as interested in boxing as their father, they would have started working at it by now.

Koraun said years ago that he finds boxing “boring,” so it’s no surprise he hasn’t gotten into the sport.

“I find (boxing) boring,” Koraun told USA Today when he was 14. “It is just like how people sit in the ring and fight for 12 rounds and it gets boring after a while. Sometimes they run.”

Although, things have changed since Koraun made that comment. That was at the same time he was ripping his father for allegedly beating his mother and not admitting to it. The two seem to have a much better relationship now.

Mayweather’s kids will probably always be taken care of financially, so they certainly don’t have to box for a living.