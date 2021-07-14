Look: Floyd Mayweather mocks Conor McGregor with meme photo

Floyd Mayweather Jr. is getting some entertainment out of kicking Conor McGregor when he’s down.

Mayweather posted a meme photo on Instagram Monday, two days after McGregor suffered a broken leg in a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier. Mayweather’s photo was of McGregor sitting in a chair. The difference is Mayweather’s photo edited McGregor’s foot and shoe to go sideways as a nod to the broken leg.

That’s cold. However, it’s something McGregor should be used to. He has no boundaries when it comes to talking trash, so Floyd is just following his lead.

McGregor and Mayweather fought in a boxing match in 2017, with Floyd winning easily. Maybe Floyd is trying to stay in the conversation for a possible rematch. His price tag for a rematch is pretty hefty though.